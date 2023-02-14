Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Expecting First Child Together

Anthony Michael Hall is about to become a father. The Breakfast Club alum took to Instagram to reveal that he and his wife, Lucia Oskerova, are expecting their first child together.

"My wife Lucia and I are so blessed, happy and proud to announce on this Valentine's Day, that we are expecting our first child this summer," Hall wrote alongside photos of him and a pregnant Oskerova. "❤️Thank You Heavenly Father!🙏🏻Sending our heartfelt thanks to our loving families & friends who are celebrating our great news with us today. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

"I love you ❤️," Oskerova wrote under the sweet baby announcement.

The couple first shared the news with People, before making the big announcement on Instagram Tuesday, and revealed that they'll be expecting a baby boy.

"Michael Anthony Hall the II will be born this summer," the actor -- who was born Michael Anthony Hall but had to change it when joining the Screen Actors Guild in 1976 -- joyfully told the outlet.

He continued, "My wife and I are feeling so blessed, excited and filled with joy in anticipation of our son being born this summer."

As for how the pair found out, the 54-year-old actor said they were at home when Oskerova, 32, took an at-home pregnancy test.

"Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test. We were kissing, hugging, and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news," Hall shared.

Anthony and Lucia were first linked back in 2016 when the actor began sharing photos of the pair out on date nights. The went on to co-star in the 2017 film War Machine.

They later got engaged in Italy in early fall of 2019, before tying the knot in 2020.