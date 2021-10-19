Ant Anstead Shares a Kiss with 'Magical' Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead is gushing about his girl! The 42-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of himself kissing his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, while visiting her in New Orleans, where she's currently filming her upcoming limited series, The Thing About Pam.

In the sweet shot, Anstead and Zellweger share a smooch, with the former wearing a dark T-shirt and jacket, and the latter sporting a scrunchie, baseball cap, and dark top.

"WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" Anstead captioned the PDA pic. "The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises! All made better by magical company to share it with…."

When ET spoke to Anstead earlier this month, he called Zellweger's current project "amazing," and expressed joy over exploring New Orleans together.

"I am fascinated by history. I'm a bit of a nerd when it comes down to it, so Renee and I did one of those ghost tours," he said of himself and his 52-year-old girlfriend. "Bear in mind I am from London, where there's very old history, but wow, pirates, voodoo, all of it."

"We wandered into this little jazz room, and it was really amazing," Anstead continued. "She's a good traveler and she's been to that city before, so it's nice."

Anstead previously opened up to ET about unexpectedly falling for Zellweger while shooting his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The pair made things Instagram official in August.

"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," he shared. "There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that, right?"