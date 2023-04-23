Ant Anstead Celebrates Anniversary with Renée Zellweger: 'Two Years of Magic'

Love is in the air!

Ant Anstead took to Instagram to mark a special occasion with his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger. On Sunday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride star dedicated a sweet post to his love in honor of their anniversary.

"Two years of magic 💫💫x," Anstead wrote.

Anstead's tribute led with a picture of him and Zellweger affectionately looking at each other while they hold hands and stroll outdoors. Anstead also included two more pics of him and the Bridget Jones star showing some sweet PDA.

Anstead and Zellweger were first romantically linked in June 2021, right around the same time his divorce from Christina Hall was finalized.

That August, Anstead posted his first Instagram photo with Zellweger.

Since making their relationship Instagram official, the pair have remained largely out of the spotlight, aside from sweet posts.

Earlier this month, Anstead took a moment to gush over his girlfriend as she worked on a music project.

"Ren….. you are utterly brilliant! A beautiful and talented genius," he wrote next to the video.

"The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! The coolest human I know When an old friend called…. She answered and delivered!"

In January, the Wheelers and Dealers star shared gave his followers a look at the magic behind his relationship with Zellweger.

"Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x," he wrote next to a blurry picture of him and the actress dancing under lights.

In 2021, Anstead spoke to ET about starting his relationship with Zellweger.

"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," Anstead shared. "There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that right?"