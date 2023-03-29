Annemarie Wiley Films for 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Everything to Know About Her

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will have a new face on the show in season 13. ET has learned that 40-year-old Annemarie Wiley is filming for the Bravo reality series.

Earlier this month, Annemarie teased that she might be the new diamond on RHOBH when she posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption, "💎 Step outside of your comfort zone. 💎 Try new things. 💎 Don’t turn down novel experiences. 💎 Never stop growing. 💎 And most importantly, SMILE through it all! 😉."

The post was liked by a number of Real Housewives stars, including Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards. Housewives alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave also commented on the post.

This news, which People was first to report, comes after ET confirmed last week that Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey recently filmed for RHOBH. Bailey attended a dinner at Kyle Richards' home where Housewives cameras were rolling, and former RHOBH co-stars Denise Richards and Camille Grammer were also present, ET learned.

Bravo has yet to officially announce or confirm any casting for season 13.

While Housewives fans are all too familiar with these ladies, here's a look at Annemarie's background ahead of her RHOBH debut.

Annemarie Wiley Is Married to a Former NFL Player

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Annemarie Wiley is married to 48-year-old former defensive end Marcellus Wiley, who played 10 seasons in the NFL. He went on to be a sportscaster for ESPN and Fox Sports, and now hosts the podcast More To It.

Mother of Four

Annemarie and Marcellus have four children: three daughters and one son, 24-year-old Morocca (from Marcellus' previous relationship), 4-year-old Ariya, 3-year-old Alivia, and 7-year-old son Marcellus Junior.

Family is certainly important to her as she often posts family photos on Instagram.

Fitness Buff

When she's not with her family, you can probably find Annemarie in the gym. She loves to post pics and videos to Instagram of her intense workouts.

Project Transition

She co-founded Project Transition, an organization which provides "resources and assistance for individuals, families, and organizations to enhance personal and community development."

According to their website, "Together with our partners, we build effective, sustainable, and scalable initiatives that drive measurable change around four interconnected objectives: family values, education, youth agency, and economic empowerment."

She Works in the Medical Field

Annemarie is a nurse anesthetist, and posted last year what it takes to do her job.

"We were once called 'The Best Kept Secret in Healthcare'… 💉," she wrote. "A Nurse Anesthesiologist is an advanced practice nurse who administers anesthesia for surgery and other medical procedures. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist’s (CRNA) account for approximately half of the anesthesia providers in the United States and are the main providers of anesthesia in rural America. We practice in Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Clinics, and various other areas where Anesthesia is required."

For more Housewives news, check out the links below.