Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Promises to Look After Their Son in Emotional Video Following Her Death

Coley Laffoon is paying tribute to Anne Heche after her death. The ex-husband of the late actress took to Instagram on Friday to remember Heche and promise to look after the son they share.

Laffoon and Heche, who were married from 2001 to 2009, are parents to a 20-year-old son, Homer. Heche, who died on Friday following a fiery car crash the week before, also has a 13-year-old son, Atlas, from her previous relationship with James Tupper.

"In the wake of Anne's passing, I just wanted to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her and I'm always going to. Two, Homer is OK," Laffoon said in his video. "He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he's surrounded by family, and he's strong, and he's going to be OK."

"So for all those people checking in, thank you for checking in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything. It's so beautiful. Thank you," he continued. "It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer, but we've got each other and we have a lot of support and we're going to be OK."

Now, Laffoon said, he likes to think that Heche is "free from pain, and enjoying or experiencing whatever's next in her journey."

"She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard, and was never afraid to let us know what she [thought], what she believed in," Laffoon fondly remembered. "It was always love. It was all about love."

A teary-eyed Laffoon concluded his video by stating, "Goodbye, Anne. Love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times. There were so many. See you on the other side. In the meantime, I got our son. He'll be fine. Love you."

In addition to the emotional video, Laffoon shared a throwback photo of Heche holding their son when he was a baby.

"It's important to remember the real love in the best times," Laffoon captioned the shot. "Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey."

Following Heche's death, Homer released a statement of his own.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he told ET. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," he added. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

Meanwhile, Heche's rep told ET that, though the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of death according to California law. Heche has not been taken off life support because doctors are working to determine if her organs are viable, as the late actress was an organ donor, her rep said.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," Heche's rep told ET in a statement. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."