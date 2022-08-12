Anne Heche Dead at 53: Ed Helms, James Gunn and More Pay Tribute

While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of death according to California law. Her rep told ET in a statement that Heche has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find organ recipients who will be a match.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the statement reads in part. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Celebrities across Hollywood sent their condolences following the news. Derek Warburton, a close friend of Heche, told ET exclusively, "Anne was a shining light. For those who knew her, they would look forward to seeing her again within 5 minutes of leaving her. My favorite thing about her was that she wore her heart on her sleeve. She was generous beyond and believed in equality for all. She also gave everything to every project. That is a true artist. Her artistry, her passion and her authenticity drove her. She always had a smile on for you and would go out of her way to make people feel special. Her family and her friends are processing. We are grief stricken. All of her fans know how much she loved them. I remember one particular incident in NYC where I planned a dinner downtown to introduce my New York besties to my LA besties. A fan showed up with poster boards and a history of her work. When we asked how he knew we were there he said, 'Oh, Derek posts everything for everyone and I knew if I came into the city, he would show all of you having fun.' She loved it and took so many pics with him."

Coley Laffoon, Heche's ex and father of 20-year-old Homer Heche, posted an emotion video Friday afternoon, saying "In the wake of Anne's passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her, and I miss her, and I'm always going to. Two, Homer is ok. He's grieving, of course. It's rough, it's really rough as probably as anybody can imagine, but he's surrounded by family and he's strong, and he's going to be ok. So for all those people checking in, thank you," he said.

He continued, "I think Anne is probably, I'd like to think she's free."

Stephen Kunken offered a personal memory of working with Heche on Broadway. "Some years ago I was Anne Heche’s quirky suitor in PROOF on Broadway. She was as kooky and utterly fabulous as I could have ever dreamed," he wrote on Twitter. "An immense talent I loved playing opposite & more importantly a truly decent human and friend. The news is just unendingly sad."

Ed Helms also paid tribute via Twitter, writing "Anne Heche news today is so heartbreaking. A truly epic, vibrant spirit and a profound talent. Sending tremendous love and support to her family."

James Gunn complimented Heche's formidable acting skills on Twitter, where he sent his condolences as well.

"Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIP," he wrote.

Rosanna Arquette also reacted on Twitter, writing "Rest In Peace now Anne ."

Deedee Pfeiffer wrote "My heart breaks for Anne Heche and for all involved in this tragic story. Addiction is extremely complicated and layered. This is such a sad day and yet not an unfamiliar day for many who have known or loved somebody with an addiction..."

Musician Kid Vicious sent love to Heche's children, Atlas and Homer, in his tweet. "My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children. No child should lose their mother at such a young age. #KidVicious," he wrote.

Laura Wright wrote "RIP - so tragic and heartbreaking 💔 @AnneHeche #daytime."