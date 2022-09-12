AnnaSophia Robb Marries Trevor Paul -- See the Whimsical Wedding Pic

Congratulations are in order for AnnaSophia Robb, who announced on Monday that she and Trevor Paul tied the knot!

The Carrie Diaries star posted to Instagram a photo of her and Paul walking down the aisle looking ecstatic after appearing to have just said "I do." In the pic, Robb is wearing wedding dress as she waves to her guests while a bunch of rose pedals are furled into the air.

Paul wore a dark gray tuxedo with a light blue dress shirt and black bow tie, and is sporting a huge grin while holding hands with his new wife. In the caption, Robb kept it simple but made it crystal clear she's ecstatic, to say the least.

"Just the beginning… AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

The wedding ceremony comes just days after Robb shared on Sept. 4 a photo that showed the doting couple outside the marriage license records office, presumably getting their marriage license ahead of the wedding.

It was just a little over a year ago when Robb announced Paul popped the question. She shared a series of photos and revealed in the caption, "I want to be with you everywhere!🎶 And now I get to 💗 We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch 🎶 , I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!"

It's unclear when they started dating but Robb started sharing photos of Paul to her Instagram as far back as 2019.

Congrats!