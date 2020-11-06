Anna Kendrick Reflects on First Twilight Film, Shares What On-Set Experience Bonded the Cast

Anna Kendrick's time on the Twilight set wasn't as fun as it appeared on screen. In a career retrospective for Vanity Fair, the 34-year-old actress says it was "truly such a shock" when she landed the role of Bella Swan's (Kristen Stewart) friend, Jessica Stanley, in the hugely popular vampire film franchise, but admits that shooting the first movie wasn't such a dream gig.

"The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable," she recalls. "I just remember my Converses being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.'"

"Although it was also kind of bonding," Kendrick adds of the experience. "...You go through some trauma event, like, you imagine people who survive a hostage situation and you're kind of bonded for life."

Things improved on the second movie, New Moon, though, largely because "the weather wasn't quite as intense."

"That's sort of where we all got to know each other a little better," she says of the rest of the cast, which was led by Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

While trying to recall the circumstances surrounding the filming the third flick, Eclipse, Kendrick jokes that all the movies "start to blend into one at some point."

"My whole job was just to go, like, 'This family of very pale people who we never see eating, they're really weird, right? Anyway...,'" she quips.

While the franchise had five films, Kendrick's last appearance came in the fourth movie, Breaking Dawn Part 1.

"It was just a wedding scene, where again I’m like, 'These people are so weird,' and you’re in just half-frozen mud, in what was the final scene of filming for everybody," Kendrick remembers. "I get to come in and work for a week or two, and everybody else has been giving their blood, sweat and tears to the project for months. I show up at the end and I’m like, 'Guys, we did it. It’s over!'"

Currently, Kendrick can be seen in HBO Max's new series, Love Life, which follows her character, Darby Carter, from the time of her first love to the time of her last love.

"I’ve been so happy that so many people have said that [watching it gives you] that uncanny, creepy feeling of when somebody captures exactly how it feels when you have your first love and your first breakup," Kendrick told ET's Matt Cohen of the show. "Like, talking to so many people, different genders and ages, and they’re all just like, 'Oh my god, this show. I know that guy and I know that girl or I was that guy or I definitely was that girl.' It’s exciting when you know something actually resonates with people that hard."

