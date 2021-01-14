Angie Jakusz, 'Survivor: Palau' Alum, Dead at 40

Rest in peace, Angie Jakusz. The Survivoralum, whose full name was Cassandra Anne Jakusz, died last Friday, according to an obituary.

A GoFundMe set up in her name reveals Jakusz was diagnosed with a rare form of squamous cell colorectal cancer last November.

"Angie was an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life," her obit reads. "Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision."

The Wisconsin native, who had been living and working in New Orleans, appeared on season 10 of Survivor in 2005. It was on that season that Jakusz became a fan favorite -- despite earning the nickname "No Fun Angie" on the Ulong tribe of Palau.

She is survived by her husband of nine years, Steven Calandra, her parents, brother, niece and nephew.

