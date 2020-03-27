Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Returns Home After College Classes Get Canceled Amid Coronavirus

Angelina Jolie has all her kids by her side.

A source tells ET that the actress' eldest son, Maddox, is back at home after his semester at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, was canceled amid the coronavirus. In the meantime, the 18-year-old is focusing on his Korean and Russian studies.

Maddox joins his famous mother, as well as his five younger brothers and sisters -- Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 -- at home. People was first to report the news.

Jolie admitted to ET in August that she got a little teary-eyed when she had to say goodbye to her son when he started college.

"What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport -- some jumped into the car to take him -- and everybody was, it was very...," Jolie told ET's Nischelle Turner, her voice trailing off. "When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all -- without any kind of prompting or pushing -- give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be okay and they're always going to have each other."

When asked if she had stopped crying yet, Jolie adorably admitted with a laugh, "No."

Meanwhile, amid coronavirus lock downs and concerns, on Wednesday, Jolie released a statement, announcing that she would be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support," read the statement. "No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

See how other celebrities are coping with isolation and quarantining amid the pandemic in the video below.