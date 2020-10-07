Angelina Jolie Praises 'Extraordinary' Daughter Zahara, Says She's 'in Awe' of Her

Angelina Jolie is proud of her eldest daughter, Zahara. The 45-year-old actress and activist interviewed Ugandan climate change activist Vanessa Nakate for the Time 100 issue, and couldn't help but gush about her daughter.

"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children, and I have learned so much from her," Jolie, who shares Zahara with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, said. "She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent is her own. It's something I only stand back in awe of."

She heaped on the praise in relation to the educational system in America and how Black history is taught in schools.

"But what I see in, for example, American history books and how limited they are… they start teaching people who are Black about their lives through the Civil Rights movement, which is such a horrible place to begin," Jolie explained.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The mother of six recently opened up to Harper's Bazaar about how she's been handling raising her children amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I was fortunate years ago to travel with the UN to frontlines around the world and put into perspective what really matters. Having six children, I am reminded daily of what is most important," she told the magazine. "But after almost two decades of international work, this pandemic and this moment in America has made me rethink the needs and suffering within my own country."

She added, "A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color – is intolerable," referencing Zahara specifically.

Though Jolie and Pitt split in 2016, they have reached a more amicable place in the years since.

"Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids," a source recently told ET. "They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future."

