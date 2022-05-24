Angela Lansbury to Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Tony Award

Angela Lansbury will soon be getting the honor of a lifetime. The celebrated actress and Broadway icon is set to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Tony Awards in June.

Lansbury, 96, is already a five-time Tony Award winner, and hold two Tony Awards records -- Most Wins for Best Actress in a Musical, and she's hosted my Tony Awards telecasts than anyone else, emceeing the show five times.

Lansbury's Broadway career began in 1957 with her role in Hotel Paradiso. She won her first Tony less than a decade later for Mame in 1966 -- the first of her Best Actress in a Musical victories. She took home that award three more times for performances in Dear World in 1969, Gypsy in 1975 and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 1979.

Her most recent win came in 2009, when she earned the award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in Blithe Spirit.

Lansbury has also been nominated for 18 Emmy Awards -- including twice for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for her appearances at the 41st and 43rd Tony Awards in 1987 and 1989.

Lansbury was also presented an honorary Oscar Award in 2014, after previously being nominated three times for Best Actress in a Supporting Role -- in 1945 for Gaslight, in 1946 for The Picture of Dorian Gray and in 1963 for The Manchurian Candidate.

The 2022 Tony Awards will air live, coast-to-coast, on Sunday, June 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, on CBS, and will be streaming live on Paramount+.