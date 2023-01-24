Angela Bassett Makes History as First Marvel Actor to Be Nominated for an Oscar

Angela Bassett is now the first performer from a Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be nominated for an acting Oscar. On Tuesday, it was revealed that she is up for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Ramonda, the Queen Mother, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 95th Academy Awards.

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power," Bassett said in a statement. "Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it’s brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera."

She added, "I’m thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses. Congratulations to my fellow Wakanda Forever nominees -- Ryan Coogler, Ruth E. Carter, Camille Friend, Joel Harlow, Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick. I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another."

While several MCU films have been nominated for -- and won -- various Oscars, including Black Panther making history by earning a Best Picture nomination and taking home three awards in 2019, this is the first time one has been recognized for acting. When it comes to any superhero roles, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix are the only actors to win -- and both were for versions of the Joker from the DC Universe.

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/woIyaGXaEg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Bassett, meanwhile, has picked up a number of accolades for her role in the Black Panther sequel. In addition to winning a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress, she also has been nominated for a SAG and a BAFTA.

"To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love," Bassett said while accepting her Golden Globe. "We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us."

The nomination also marks her second-ever at the Oscars, following a nod in 1993 for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.