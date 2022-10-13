Angela Bassett Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Courtney B. Vance: 'Look at How Far We've Come!'

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance rang in their 25th wedding anniversary in style! The power couple ushered in their major milestone surrounded by their loved ones and gave fans a look into the celebrations with a video posted to their Instagram accounts.

"25 years... When we first got married, we couldn't wait to say we made it to 10 years! Now look at how far we've come!" the caption for the video post reads.

"As Frankie says, 'Joy and pain are like sunshine and rain...' Whew! He sure was right! We've had ups, we've had downs; we gained two amazing children; but lost cherished family members and friends..." the caption continues. "We've had successes, we've had failures; we've had spectacular wins, we've had devastating losses... But through it all there's been one, beautiful constant: We've always had each other!"

The couple's caption ends on a sweet note, sharing their gratitude: "Thank you God for each and everyone one of these 25 years! We can't wait to do 25 more! 10/12/1997🔒❤️."

The duo's emotional video gives a sneak peek inside their milestone anniversary party held on Oct. 1. The event featured a few familiar faces -- including Bassett's 9-1-1 co-star and close friend, Aisha Hinds. At one point, Bassett and Vance watch a sweet video of their children, Bronwyn Vance and Slater Vance, before the twins give a speech to their parents.

Bassett and Vance then take the mic to share their appreciation with those gathered to celebrate them before Vance gives the cue for their band to kick off the dancing.

Friends and peers such as Kerry Washington, Monique Coleman, Bresha Webb and Tracie Thomas sent their love to the couple from the post's comment section.

"What a gift you both are to us all! Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️❤️" Thomas commented as Coleman sent a similar sentiment, writing, "Here’s to the next 25 🥳 Love you both 🫶🏾"

Bassett and Vance have a lot to celebrate recently! Vance stars in AMC's thrilling new drama series, 61st Street, which premiered earlier this year. The Emmy-winning actor portrays Franklin Roberts in the hard-hitting drama, which follows a promising Chicago high school athlete who gets swept up into the criminal justice system when he's wrongfully taken by the police as a gang member. The series dives deep into the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as the police and prosecutors investigating a deadly drug bust seek revenge for the death of an officer that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence.

When speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier about the role, Vance described his character as "a public defender [for] 30 years about to retire in two weeks." He explained that his character's wife Martha, played by Oscar-nominee Aunjanue Ellis, desires that her husband retire so he can spend more time with their family. But before he can officially retire, he gets caught up in the eye of the storm, defending his new client, Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole).

"As an honest man, you get to see how broken the system is for beige, brown and Black [folks]," Vance stated. "It just doesn't work."

As for Bassett, the Emmy-nominee reprises her iconic role as Queen Ramonda in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The film follows Queen Ramonda, Princess Shuri M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje as they fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa's death. Enter Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, who alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it. The Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

In a featurette released on Oct. 11, Bassett reflected on the making of the anticipated sequel and shared how the film pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his death in 2020.

"Chadwick, he knew exactly what this story, what these images meant to the world," Bassett said. "In the telling of this story, we were all able to honor him together."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on Nov. 11.