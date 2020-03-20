Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Andy Cohen says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Cohen, 51, announced the news on Instagram on Friday, and said he hasn't been feeling good and is self-quarantining. He is now taking time off from his Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which he initially planned to film from home.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," he continued.

Cohen has been posting photos of himself working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, along with his 1-year-old son, Benjamin.

Cohen is the latest out of a growing number of celebrities who have announced that they've tested positive for coronavirus, which includes Bachelor star Colton Underwood, Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba as well as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

