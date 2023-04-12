Andy Cohen Roasts Howie Mandel Over Tom Sandoval Interview

Andy Cohen isn't happy with Howie Mandel's surprising new sit-down interview with Tom Sandoval.
On Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live!, Cohen took the America's Got Talent judge to task for his controversial chat with Sandoval on hisHowie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, during which Mandel appeared -- to some fans -- to have a notable lack of knowledge about the intricacies of Scandoval, and appeared to side with the embattled reality star when it came to the drama.
"Tonight's Jackhole [of the Night] goes to the fact that Howie Mandel apparently didn't know what he was getting himself into with his interview of Tom Sandoval today," Cohen shared, during his chat with SNL alum Cecily Strong and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. "Because it seems like maybe he didn't do his homework?"
Cohen then played one clip from the podcast interview during which Mandel appeared not to know even some of the core players in the ongoing drama, and Cohen couldn't help but laugh.
"Now both Sandoval and Howie are being dragged on social media," Cohen said with barely contained glee. "Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate."
While the ire directed toward Sandoval is expected from the more outspoken Twitter critics, Mandel is also getting slammed for seemingly defending his infidelity, with many claiming that Mandel was trying to excuse the Vanderpump Rules star's behavior.
One Twitter user even called for Mandel to respond, writing, "We need Howie Mandel on WWHL after that horrific interview to explain him self @Andy #WWHL #PumpRules."
Cohen took a moment of his time to respond directly to that suggestion, simply tweeting, "Or not."
During his chat with Mandel, Sandoval attempted to share his side of the story, as he claimed, which largely revolved around placing the blame for his infidelity on his now-ex, Ariana Madix.
Sandoval said that, over the last year, he began to "feel trapped" in his relationship with Madix and realized that he needed to "make a change to feel alive again, to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again."
Enter Raquel Leviss, who came along "at the worst time ever" for Sandoval because he was "yearning for a connection."
Afterward, Sandoval said he went to therapy to "try to figure out what the hell I'm going to do."
"The feelings were something very, very strong. Those feelings that I had started to take over in a sense. Logic, all that s**t went out the window," he said. "... Our connection was healthy, but the environment that it created -- the lying, the sneaking around -- was very unhealthy. But time was always fleeting. Every time we were around each other it felt like it could be the last time we'd see each other. It made us both obsessive over trying to see each other and stuff."
What followed was a months-long affair with Leviss, which only became public knowledge last month, and is currently playing out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.
Watch the video below for more on the scandal.
RELATED CONTENT: