Andy Cohen Reveals His Go-To Strategy For Weeding Out First Dates

Andy Cohen is sharing some of his first date secrets. During Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 53-year-old Bravo host revealed the number one thing he looks for during a first date.

"When I'm on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch," he told host Kelly Clarkson. "It's a great way to figure out, to me, are we going to be able to hang together?"

"It's a very clever way of picking the weeds," Clarkson agreed. "I'm not good at that. I'm always that person that's like, 'Oh, I don't know. Maybe they were having an off day.'"

"I cut and run," Cohen quipped.

"We should hang out, so that rubs off," Clarkson replied.

While he's assessing his date's sense of humor, Cohen said he likes to do so with a cocktail or two in hand.

"I like a boozy first date, so you let your guard down," he explained.

"I don't know. I might be more of a coffee person. I don't know if I'm willing to invest in an evening with you yet," Clarkson said, before joking, "I'll be single forever."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cohen discussed his 2-year-old son, Ben, enjoying Hanukkah this year. "He's loving it," the proud dad gushed. "He associates the candles with a present after it. Of course."

As for what Ben's hoping to find in his presents, Cohen said, "He's into trucks and cars. Any vehicle is his thing. He's very into Frozen."

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Cohen in November, he opened up about the possibility of having a second child.

"I think about it all the time," he admitted. "I think it might be nice for [Ben]. I'm a single parent and so it's just us. There are always people around, but I think it will be nice for him."

Cohen's new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love, is out now.