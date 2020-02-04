Andrew Parker Bowles Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Spending Time With Royal Family

The royal family has had another close relation diagnosed with COVID-19. Andrew Parker Bowles, the 80-year-old ex-husband of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, told The Telegraph that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parker Bowles believes he contracted the disease at the Cheltenham Festival two weeks ago, where he was seen spending time and interacting with several members of the royal family. According to The Telegraph, hundreds of racegoers who attended the festival have reported symptoms since the event controversially went on before the British government's lockdown.

“I probably got it on the Wednesday or Friday I attended Cheltenham," he told the British publication. “I’ve felt pretty bloody awful with it. It’s better in the mornings and gets worse as the day goes on. I’ve had a bad cough and I’ve been very lethargic. I’m sleeping twice as long as normal.”

Parker Bowles was seen kissing Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Phillips, was photographed with her hand on his shoulder at the event.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fans of The Crown and historians alike know that the princess dated Parker Bowles in the early 1970s. He has remained a close friend to the family. He divorced Camilla in 1995, and she later moved on to her longtime love Prince Charles. The pair wed in 2005 and have been together ever since.

Charles also tested positive for COVID-19, but after seven days in self-isolation has recovered and even filmed an inspirational video message for the public. Camilla remains in isolation after being exposed, but has not tested positive.