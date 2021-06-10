Andrew Garfield Shoots for Broadway Stardom in First Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick…BOOM!'

After taking Broadway by storm with his record-breaking musical Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking a seat behind the camera for his directorial debut. The celebrated creative powerhouse is helming the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway musical tick, tick... BOOM!, which dropped its first trailer on Thursday.

Andrew Garfield stars in the big-screen take of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical work. Garfield plays Jon, a composer trying to make it big on Broadway in the '90s, who starts to suffer a mid-life crisis as he enters his 30s and hasn't yet achieved his biggest dreams.

This first trailer gives fans a look at both Garfield's singing, Miranda's naturalistic directorial style, and a quasi-retro look at Broadway and the Big Apple from the point of view of a struggling artist with big dreams and a lot of anxiety.

The film -- penned by Dear Even Hanson writer Steven Levenson -- also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light and Bradley Whitford as famed composer Stephen Sondheim.

ET recently spoke with Miranda at the premiere of In the Heights -- the film adaptation of his Broadway musical directed by Jon M. Chu -- and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner said it "feels good" to take his talents to the big screen in the director's chair with tick, tick...BOOM!

Miranda noted that he had great directors helping him along the way, and said he had Chu "on speed dial [for] whenever I had a question or a concern" while directing his first feature.

"Honestly, to work with him, to work with Rob Marshall on Mary Poppins Returns, to work with Tommy Kail on Fosse/Verdon, that was my graduate school. That was my film school," Miranda shared. "Every post-Hamilton project has been me learning how to do this. So I hope I'm ready."

ET's Katie Krause also chatted with Hudgens back in April about her role in the film, and she explained how she plays a back-up vocalist for Garfield's character, which means she ended up singing "quite a bit" in the film.

"There's a lot of harmonizing, which is my favorite thing. It takes me back to my childhood being eight years old, doing Cinderella and singing the harmonies backstage," she shared. "It just is one of my favorite things to do."

At the time, Hudgens said she hadn't yet seen a cut of the project, but had already heard a lot of good things about what had been assembled.

"I have been told that the director's cut is one of the best director cuts people have seen, which is very exciting," Hudgens shared. "I wouldn't expect anything less from Lin-Manuel Miranda."

Tick, tick...Boom! premieres on Netflix and in select theaters this fall.