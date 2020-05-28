Andrew Cuomo Has Chris Rock and Rosie Perez Join Him During Daily Press Conference

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press conference on Thursday became a star-studded affair, when he was joined by Chris Rock and Rosie Perez.

Cuomo announced that Rock and Perez -- who are both from Brooklyn, New York -- will be part of a PSA campaign in the works urging New Yorkers to wear face coverings, to get tested for the coronavirus when they can and to practice social distancing to help continue to curb the spread of the virus. Cuomo also announced he was signing an executive order authorizing businesses to deny entry to those who do not wear masks or face coverings.

"I'm proud to be partnering with the governor to make sure that my hometown -- my borough, my beloved borough, Brooklyn -- and all of New York, the most impacted communities, have the resources they need to stop the spread of this virus and to help spread the word about what we all have to do to beat this virus," Perez said. "In Brooklyn, there's a saying, 'Spread love the Brooklyn way,' and I want to extend that not just to the other boroughs, to the tri-state area, but to all of America and to all the world. Spreading love the Brooklyn way means respecting your neighbors, respecting your communities, and the way to do that is by getting tested, wearing a mask. That says, 'I love you and you love me. I respect you, and you respect me back.'"

The 55-year-old Do the Right Thing actress also stressed that these preventative measures are a bipartisan issue.

"I don't care who you voted for," she said. "I don't care who you're going to vote for. All I care is that we get out of this pandemic as quickly as possible and as safely as possible."

"And those not adhering to the guidelines, just know, you're not just disrespecting yourself, you're disrespecting your loved ones, your communities, your neighbors -- everyone -- so please, spread love the Brooklyn way," she continued. "Get tested, wear a mask and let's help fight this virus."

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Rock said he got tested just to be able to participate in the press conference and joked that he got a 65 and "just passed." The comedian said he really missed performing amid social distancing but that it would be even better once he's able to come back, and that he would never again take it for granted.

Rock elicited a few laughs during his appearance, joking that people should make getting tested a "fiesta" and go with a "posse."

"If you love your grandmother, if you love your elderly mother, your elderly anybody, you should get tested. ... It's wherever there are poor people, really, wherever people are congested," he said. "Everybody that can get tested, should get tested, as soon as possible."

Both Rock and Perez praised Cuomo's leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and the governor joked that he was "just a fan" of both of them.

"I watch you every single day, and you bring me calm, you know?" Rock said of Cuomo. "You bring me joy."

Cuomo tweeted on Thursday, "Spread love the Brooklyn way. Get tested. Wear a mask. Stand up & do the right thing. @rosieperezbklyn @chrisrock."

As for his new executive order, he tweeted, "People have a right to jeopardize their own health (I don't recommend it). People don't have a right to jeopardize other people's health."

