Anderson Cooper Reveals 'Giant Bald Spot' He Got After Cutting His Own Hair

Self-isolation has been challenging for everyone in different ways, but for Anderson Cooper, needing to look presentable to host his CNN news show has meant giving himself haircuts -- and it hasn't exactly gone flawlessly.

Last week, Cooper opened up about his self-styling mishaps with his co-hosts, explaining, "Last night I took a razor and buzzed my head."

Turning his head to the side, Cooper revealed that he accidentally "gave myself a giant bald spot!" "I thought it was a 7 and it was a 5," Cooper said, referring to his trimmer attachments. "So I’ve been walking around with my hand on my head.”

The newsman laughed with his colleagues about the mishap and seemed to take it in stride, joking, "It looks fine straight on, I just have to be seen only this way because it all gives it away [when I turn].”

Later in the evening, Cooper was talking with CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Chris Cuomo, and Cooper offered to give Cuomo a haircut at some point.

"I have a little experience now," Cooper said, revealing his shaved patch. "So, when you’re better, come by."

"Anderson, now you will make that popular,” Cuomo said with a smile. “And I would probably shave a hole in the side of my hair. I'd call it 'The Coop.'"

Cooper isn't the only person who's not afraid to show off the impact self-quarantine has had on their style.

ET recently spoke with Kelly Osbourne, who said that, despite having a fondness for wild, colorful hairstyles, her beauty routine was definitely not first and foremost on her mind during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not thinking about any of that stuff and I'm thinking about how can I help, what can I do?" she shared. "I'm gonna foster some animals, I'm gonna, you know, see what I can do for my local hospitals."

"My parents are really adamant about me not volunteering somewhere until the curve starts to go down because they don't want me to get it, but it's really hard to sit here and not help," she added. "I guess by sitting here we are helping."

ET also spoke with actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict, who mirrored Osbourne's sentiments.

"That [stuff is] not important. It's about putting things into perspective right now. What is important? Your health. Other people's health. Your well-being. Your mental health. Like, let's focus on that," she shared. "Let's not focus on if I have hair, you know, growing -- and my eyebrows are no longer nicely coiffed and shaped. Come on!"

