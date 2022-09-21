'And Just Like That': Sara Ramirez, Sarah Jessica Parker Share Pics From Season 2 Table Read

And just like that, the gang is back! Sarah Jessica Parker and Sara Ramirez teased fans of the hit HBO Max Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, on Wednesday, posting photos from the first table read for season 2.

SJP, who plays everyone's favorite fashionista sex columnist, Carrie Bradshaw, posted a photo of the first episode's script, crossing out the title, and captioning the pic, "@justlikethatmax Just this much. For now. X, SJ"

Ramirez, who plays the polarizing non-binary comic Che Diaz, showed scripts for the first two episodes, carefully covering their titles.

"🤫shhhhh…..," Ramirez captioned their pic.

Ramirez's character, Che, won the heart of Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) in season 1, causing an end to Miranda's marriage with Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). The Che-Miranda storyline was one of the most talked-about on the reboot, causing plenty of internet fodder.

Ramirez has already spoken about what fans of the show can expect from their character in season 2.

"The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book," Ramirez previously told Variety.

When fans last saw Che, they were heading to California with Miranda to work on a pilot. But don't expect the former podcaster to get written off in season 2.

"One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che," showrunner Michael Patrick King shared. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

In addition to Che's return, fans can also expect to see John Corbett reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw's ex, Aidan. But with Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) not appearing onscreen, will we get to see any more of Smith Jerrod?

ET spoke with actor Jason Lewis about reprising the role on And Just Like That after he was unfortunately eliminated on the premiere of Dancing With the Stars this week.

"I don't know that that's really relative because I was there with Samantha," he said of returning to the part. "I didn't have a lot of interaction with the other characters."

The table read comes on a difficult anniversary for the cast, who lost co-star Willie Garson a year ago to pancreatic cancer.

Kristen Davis/Instagram Stories

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte on the series, posted a tribute from Willie's son to her Instagram Stories, writing, "We will miss @willie.garson. Especially today. Love you @nathen_garson."