'And Just Like That': Carrie and Big Get Cozy in First Footage for 'SATC' Revival

And just like that we have the first footage of the Sex and the City revival.

HBO released a snippet of the new chapter of the hit series, And Just Like That…, on Sunday following the 2021 Emmys. The mini first look is part of the "New on HBO Max" montage, which includes a slew of content from their upcoming programming.

The And Just Like That… footage comes around the 0:24 mark with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis waving to someone in the distance. The three ladies, known as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively, are fabulously dressed.

Shortly after, Carrie and Big (Chris Noth) are holding each other while in the kitchen. They also share a kiss before the video moves on.

a first small teaser of sex and the city’s revival, ‘and just like that..’ pic.twitter.com/WH4WByyl3V — out of context sex and the city (@andjustlike) September 20, 2021

In January, HBO Max announced that it's continuing the SATC story with a revival titled And Just Like That… The 10-episode half-hour series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Not returning, however, is Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, after she publicly declared she was done with the franchise.

Meanwhile, there's a handful of newcomers including Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker. Karen Pittman, who also forms part of the cast, told ET earlier this month that "there is plenty of sex in the city happening" with her on-screen husband, LeRoy McClain, who plays musician Andre Rashad Wallace.

"They are interested in telling complete stories, you know, not just about the women who are on the show but the women who are coming into the show,” the actress said of the show, adding that “the writers’ room is very diverse."

