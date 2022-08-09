Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe at Venice Film Festival 'Blonde' Premiere, Brad Pitt Also in Attendance

Ana de Armas channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the Venice Film Festival Blonde premiere on Thursday, honoring her onscreen character, Marilyn Monroe, with an elegant pink gown and understated white jewelry.

The film is a nearly three-hour adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' 700-page novel of the same name. De Armas told The Hollywood Reporter this week that the film "changed my life," adding that "I did this movie to push myself, because I thought it was a gift."

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

De Armas floated down the carpet in a flowing coral pink dress with a deep neckline and tie at the waist. The look was punctuated by a white choker, seemingly made of pearls, sewed into the top of the neck with a small white stone hanging at her collarbone. She wore her hair down, with subtle crimps reminiscent of Monroe's iconic bob.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Photographers captured her blowing a kiss to the crowd as she headed into the premiere.

Brad Pitt -- a producer on the film -- joined the group for the premiere, sporting a loose-fitting black tuxedo with Adidas sneakers. He flashed a smile to the cameras while walking along the red-carpet dock near the group's boat.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Adrien Brody also joined his fellow cast members for Thursday premiere, walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman. Brody plays Arthur Miller in the film.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Casey Affleck also praised the film ahead of its premiere -- he's worked with the director, Andrew Dominik, on several projects, including The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford alongside Pitt.

"I've seen Blonde and it’s incredible," Affleck said. "I've seen a couple of versions of Blonde and it's taken him [Dominik] a long time to get it out into the world. But that's just how he is. He’s so slow with it. And it's an amazing, beautiful film."