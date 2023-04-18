An Ex-Menudo Member Claims He Was Raped by the Father of the Menendez Brothers

Former Menudo boy band member Roy Rosselló is speaking out in the upcoming true-crime docuseries, Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, claiming that the father of convicted killers Lyle and Erik Menendez sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager.

"I know what he did to me in his house," Rosselló is heard saying in a clip from the docuseries, which first aired on the Today show. He goes on to allege that José Menendez, who was an executive at RCA Records at the time, molested him while he was still a young member of the boy band, which rose to fame during the 1980s.

Rosselló, who is now 51 years old, also claims that he was drugged and raped by Menendez during a visit to his New Jersey home when he was 14.

"That’s the man here that raped me," he alleges as he points to a photo of Menendez in another clip shown on Today. "That’s the pedophile." He is then heard saying, "It’s time for the world to know the truth," the same quote that can be heard in the trailer for the docuseries, which was released on Tuesday.

In the nearly one-and-a-half minute-long video, another person is seen saying that "Jose Menendez was obsessed with the band Menudo," before the docuseries asserts this allegation could have changed things during the Menendez brothers' trial for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise.

During their first trial, which took place in 1993, both Erik and Lyle claimed they were sexually molested by their father and that their mother enabled his continued abuse. After the trial ended with two deadlocked juries, the second one limited the defense's testimony about claims of sexual abuse.

In the end, both brothers were convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder before being sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The trailer for the three-part docuseries, which will debut on May 2, goes on to assert that Rosselló's allegations are "key to getting action even after all these decades."

