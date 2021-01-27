Amy Schumer Teases What to Expect From Her 'Magical' Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)

Amy Schumer is so ready for Super Bowl LV!

The 39-year-old comedian is starring in an ad for Hellmann's that's set to air during the third commercial break of the second quarter of the NFL championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7. While speaking to ET via Zoom on Tuesday, Schumer teased what type of role she's playing in the commercial, which is aimed at inspiring people to get creative with ingredients that might have otherwise gone to waste.

"My character, she's kind of magical. And she really doesn't like food waste," Schumer shared. "And the slogan -- I don't say this in the commercial but I really love this -- 'Make taste, not waste,' that's their whole philosophy. So, nothing annoys this character more than somebody wasting food."

"Peter Farrelly directed it, and that was a total dream, and my friend, Will Blagrove, is in the commercial," she added. "It's exciting, and I love the company. I love that they're doing so much ... to promote the knowledge about food waste. I didn't really know that food was such a problem before the pandemic. I found out that 40 percent of all food in America is wasted. Forty-three percent of the food in our own home, we throw away."

Schumer shared that she'll be watching the game (and her starring moment!) at home with her husband, Chris Fischer, and their 1-year-old son, Gene.

"It's going to be exciting to watch the game and be like, 'Hey, there's the commercial!'" she said. "We'll just watch it here on the TV. I hope it's not on during our son's nap. This will be the first time he's seen me on TV, and I think he'll be really confused."

Throughout the interview, Schumer also talked about what it's been like having all this extra time at home with her son amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's the best," she gushed. "We have chosen to do no screen time except for about 90 minutes every day when he watches television. I actually did the Today show today and he and I showed how he knows how to hail a taxi."

"He's so good, and he's starting to talk in full sentences," she continued. "He doesn't say any words but he has a lot of conviction. He's basically me, because he uses his hands a lot."

Schumer told ET that while the pandemic is far from over, she still feels like she has a lot to look forward to this year, including her 40th birthday on June 1.

"I feel really good. I'm excited to turn 40," she exclaimed. "I'm not worried about aging. I've never really been celebrated for being, like, young and hot, so I"m not worried about anything."

"I'm excited," she added. "I think I'm just getting started, and life's getting better."

Watch the video below for more on Schumer, and head to Hellmanns.com for more information on how to reduce food waste and make a difference. Also follow Schumer's five simple tips below:

1. Embrace imperfect food. Even if it has a weird lump or a bruise, it’s full of taste, so eat it.

2. Organize your fridge and pantry so you can see what's in there. The more you see, the less you waste.

3. You know that half-eaten jar of pasta sauce in your fridge? We all have one. You can actually pop that in the freezer and preserve it for later.

4. Shop your freezer like you do your closet. There are meals in there. Trust me.

5. And finally, learn to cook. If you can’t, just marry a chef like I did, and he will teach you.