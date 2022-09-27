Amy Schumer Jokes About 'Kicking It With Adam Levine,' Talks 'Good' Sex Life With Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer wasted no time going into detail about her personal life on Monday night during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn, New York. When asked what she's been up to lately, the 41-year-old comedian couldn't help but joke that she's been "kicking it with Adam Levine" amid his cheating scandal which has made headlines in recent weeks.

"What have I been up to? I've mostly just been kicking it with Adam Levine," Schumer told Kimmel, who replied, "Oh, have you? And your husband, I assume, is OK with that?"

The remark inspired Schumer to share a little info on how things between her and her husband, Chris Fischer, are in the bedroom. "We have a good sex life," she declared. "We're there, right? We're in Brooklyn, I live in Brooklyn. We're there."

"We've found that the best weekday to have sex is always tomorrow," she joked as Kimmel and the audience erupted in laughter. "Like, 'We ate today. Maybe we won't eat tomorrow, that'll be a good day for us.' Let's just be real, it's weird to have sex with your spouse. Because, like, it's your family."

Levine -- who has been married to Behati Prinsloo since July 2014 -- found himself in hot water after Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that she and the Maroon 5 singer had an affair "for about a year." The claims came just weeks after Prinsloo confirmed she and Levine are expecting their third child together.

Responding to Stroh's allegations, Levine shared a public statement on Instagram, writing, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he added. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Schumer's marriage to Fischer, meanwhile, seems to be going strong. The Trainwreck star told Kimmel that the couple and their 3-year-old son, Gene, just recently moved back to Brooklyn, where she had previously resided before her career took off.

"He's writing his next book, you know, he has a James Beard Award," Schumer bragged of her chef husband, before noting that Fischer -- who is also a farmer -- is finding ways to embrace city life. "I really came outside and he was chopping down a tree. Neighbors were like, 'What's going on?' and I'm like, 'I don't know.'"

In June, Schumer shared a sweet selfie from a date night with Fischer, writing, "Home by 9." More recently, Fischer and Gene accompanied her behind-the-scenes of her current comedy tour, "Whore Tour."