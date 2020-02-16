Amy Schumer 'Feels Lucky' to Have One Embryo as She Shares Update on IVF Journey

Amy Schumer is feeling "lucky" as her IVF journey continues.

The 38-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Saturday to share an update with fans on her journey to baby No. 2, revealing that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, successfully got one embryo from their round of IVF.

"Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?" Schumer began her post. "For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?"

"Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down," the actress explained. "So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."

Schumer concluded her message by noting how "grateful" she and Fischer are for their son, "and that we have the resources to get help in this way." "I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process. 🎸💪🏾 my number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like," she added. "I read them when I can’t sleep or have time 👻."

The I Feel Pretty star revealed in January that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization in an effort to give her 9-month-old son, Gene, a sibling. She shared days later that the response she'd gotten from fans was helping her stay "positive" and "patient" throughout the process.

