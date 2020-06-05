Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Struggle to Make Cocktails in New Cooking Series

After being forced to shelter in place, Amy Schumer is taking advantage of all the extra time at her Martha's Vineyard home -- and launching an all-new cooking series. Amy Schumer Learns to Cook will follow the comedian and her husband, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, as they invite viewers into their kitchen and give them a glimpse into their family’s life during quarantine.

The remote, self-shot series will feature a mix of Schumer’s signature wit and Fischer’s expert culinary skills as well as cameos by their son, Gene, and his nanny (and part-time camera operator), Jane, as they attempt to make cuisines from their pantry.

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook is unlike any series Food Network has made, with Amy and Chris giving a front row seat to all the challenges they face while in quarantine,” Courtney White, President of Food Network, said when the series was first announced. “Chris and Amy deliver a show that is intimate and real, with laugh out loud moments as well as moments many watching will be able to relate to. Simply put, Amy and Chris make for great TV.”

In addition to ET’s first look at the series in the video above, the network shared an extended preview of the pair getting to work behind the counter -- and things don’t go smoothly as the two struggle to get through a presentation of how to make Old Fashioneds.

“Everybody has their own thing going on and we’re here just trying to make you laugh,” Schumer says, reminding us that we’re all in this together.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook premieres Monday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes about breakfast food and late-night eats.