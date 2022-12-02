Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Not Face Disciplinary Action From 'Good Morning America' Over Romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't get in trouble at work for their romantic relationship. Two sources tell ET that the Good Morning America co-anchors will not face disciplinary action because they are two consenting co-workers, who are equals, in a relationship.

While no discipline is forthcoming for the pair, earlier this week a source told ET that their romance is the talk of the ABC offices.

"There has still been no word from management addressing their relationship, but that's all anyone can talk about around the office," the source said. "When and if they will ever address the elephant in the room, it's still unclear."

Though news of Robach and Holmes' relationship broke when The Daily Mail published PDA pics of the pair earlier this week, sources previously told ET that Robach and Shue, as well as Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had split before the new relationship became public knowledge.

In October, Robach stopped wearing her wedding ring in Instagram pics. The next month, Shue and Robach sold the New York City pad they purchased in 2018, ET previously confirmed. When Robach and Holmes' relationship was made public, Shue removed posts featuring or having to do with his wife from his Instagram account.

"It's been rumored that Amy and Andrew have had issues over the years so no one would be surprised if a divorce is in the works," the source said.

As for Robach and Holmes' relationship, a source previously told ET that it has been "going on in secret for quite some time." Holmes did not wear his wedding ring during Thursday's episode of GMA.

"The reality is [Amy] and T.J. have always had chemistry, so this match makes sense," the source said. "Also, Amy and T.J. are both adults, making adult decisions, who happen to also be in the public eye, so they're under a magnifying glass that isn't particularly fair. They both are together, willingly and that's all that should matter."