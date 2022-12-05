Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Both Separated From Their Spouses in August, Says Source

A source tells ET that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. The two have both been married since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.

The source says that Robach and Shue had been in mediation already and were preparing to announce their split prior to the news breaking of her romance with Holmes. They sold their apartment in September and their divorce is expected to be settled soon.

When Robach and Holmes' relationship was made public, Shue removed posts featuring or having to do with his wife from his Instagram account, while Robach had not sported her wedding ring on Instagram since October. She deleted her account in the wake of the Holmes romance reveal.

ET previously reported that Robach and Holmes are an item, shortly after photos of the pair displaying PDA on numerous occasions were published by The Daily Mail last week.

Another source previously told ET that the relationship has been "going on in secret for quite some time."

As for how long exactly the relationship has been going on, the second source said that is "truly unknown," adding that the co-hosts "did their best to keep things professional and private." And whenever they worked on set, "everything was fun, sometimes flirty, but always professional."

Robach and Holmes returned to their GM3 show last Thursday, following the news of their romance, but did not reference it on air.

It has since come to light that Holmes had a years-long affair with a GMA producer prior to his romance with Robach.

ET has also learned this producer also worked with Robach at the time. The producer left GMA in late 2017. ET has reached out to Holmes, the former producer, ABC and GMA for comment. The Daily Mail and Page Six were first to report the affair.