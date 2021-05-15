Amy Adams' Daughter Aviana Looks Just Like Her in Rare Photos Shared by Darren Le Gallo

Happy birthday, Aviana! Amy Adams' daughter turned 11 on Saturday, and in honor of the occasion, Darren Le Gallo shared new photos of her on social media.

Adams, 46, and Le Gallo, also 46, rarely share pics of their daughter. However, the artist shared several recent snaps of Aviana on Saturday -- including one taken that day. The 11-year-old bares a striking resemblance to her movie star mom.

"Happy Birthday Aviana!!♥️🎂 I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!! You are such an incredible human • I’m so very proud of you • Your spirit • Your heart • Your creativity • I adore you #grateful • (the last pic is from today-one of her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland 🇮🇪)," he wrote.

The family's last big public outing together was for Le Gallo's art exhibit "From Destruction" in West Hollywood, California, in January 2020.

Amy Graves/Getty Images for Trigg Ison Fine Art

At Adams' Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017, she told ET how she hopes to inspire her daughter.

"I want [Aviana] to know that it is not just women that can soar, she can soar and she needs to find her own light. I know she is on that path," she explained. "That is something that I need to remind her. No light that shines on me creates a shadow for her to stand in."

