'Amsterdam' Trailer: Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Taylor Swift Star in the Romantic Crime Epic

After seven years, David O. Russell is back with his newest ensemble drama, Amsterdam, which tells the story of “three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.” Based on the first trailer, the romantic crime epic starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Taylor Swift and many, many more looks to fall in line with his previous films, like 2013’s American Hustle and 2015’s Joy.

Merging fact with fiction, this mostly true story follows a doctor, a nurse and an attorney, who first met in Belgium before becoming prime suspects in a 1930s murder. “You don’t get here without things starting a long time ago. So, two soldiers and a nurse found ourselves in…” Bale is heard saying, before Robbie’s character chimes in by adding, “Amsterdam.”

Speaking of De Niro, Amsterdam marks his third collaboration with Russell after Silver Linings Playbook and Joy. (He also has an uncredited voice cameo in American Hustle.) But the film marks the first time he and Swift are in the same ensemble.

While the two didn’t work together on set (“She came when I left,” he said), he’s admitted to sort of being a Swiftie, but not really. “I like her, yeah,” De Niro told ET while promoting the 2022 Tribeca Festival, which featured a talk with Swift. “I know her music. I hear it. It’s around.”

Amsterdam, meanwhile, was written and directed by Russell and will be released in theaters on Nov. 4.