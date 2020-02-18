'America's Got Talent: The Champions' Season 2 Crowns New Winner

*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

The second season of America's Got Talent's exciting international all-star special came to an end on Monday with the crowning of a new winner.

Toward the end of the big two-hour finale, host Terry Crews revealed the winner, after whittling the field down to the season's Top 5.

The night's big finalists included the Sandou Trio -- a Russian bar and singing act -- singer Marcelito Pomoy, acrobatic dance crew V.Unbeatable, young violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Duo Transcend -- a husband and wife acrobatic aerialist duo.

So after all was said and done the Season 2 grand champion is…

… V.Unbeatable! After wowing the judges and America time and again, the Mumbai-based dance crew finally took home the grand prize.

The Sandou Trio came in fifth, Pomoy came in fourth place, and Butler-Figueroa ended up in second. Meanwhile, Duo Transcend ended up as the season's runners-up.

The night was also filled with a number of guest stars and familiar faces, including two-time AGT champion Shin Lim, who teamed up with former contestant and mentalist Colin Cloud and the pair performed an amazing tag team magic act that wowed the judges.

Meanwhile, Kodi Lee -- who recently won season 14 of AGT -- returned to the stage with a moving performance of Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" that brought the audience to tears.

