'America's Got Talent': See Which Five Acts Are Moving Forward After Second Night of Live Quarterfinals

America's Got Talent just sent five acts to the semifinals! After this season's second week of live quarterfinals on Tuesday, the AGT results show on Wednesday spelled out the fate of the 11 remaining performers.

With only five slots available, the competition was destined to be fierce -- and before learning who would move on to the semifinals and who would be going home, fans found out which three acts were in jeopardy and thus in contention for a Dunkin' Save and a Judges' Save.

The three acts in jeopardy -- and whose fates were hanging in the balance -- were the Spyros Bros, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and 9-year-old dog trainer Alexis Brownley with her act The Puppy Pals.

Before the results of the Dunkin' Save were announced, fans got the chance to find out which of the other eight acts would be moving one step closer to their dreams.

Sonali Majumder and Sumanth Maroju of BAD Salsa -- who previously won season 4 of India's Got Talent -- moved on to the live semifinals, as did 14-year-old Daneliya Tuleshova, a powerhouse singer from Kazakhstan.

Finally, Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer recipients Voice of Our City Choir -- who shined the brightest during Tuesday's live quarterfinals, also secured their spot in the next round.

This meant fans said goodbye to singers Kelvin Dukes and Kameron Ross, as well as the dance group The Shape, impressionist Vincent Marcus and the singer-musician BONAVEGA.

As for the acts in jeopardy, the Diabolo-wielding Spyros Bros earned the Dunkin' Save. Judges then had to cast votes to save either Brownley or Goodwin, and they were split down the middle, with two votes going to each. This meant it all came down to who got the most viewer votes, and Goodwin came out on top, moving on to the next round and sending Brownley home.

Guest judge Kenan Thompson returned Wednesday -- after filling in for Simon Cowell on Tuesday -- and joined fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara during the results show.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Klum after Tuesday's show and addressed the possibility of Cowell returning to the show for the semifinals in a few weeks.

"Let's give him another minute," Klum said. "He's had about a half a minute. I mean it's been one week and he's already at home, I think that's absolutely incredible. So, you know, I would say let's give him another week and let's see how far he is then."

Mandel, meanwhile, said he missed Cowell being behind the judges table, but added, "I know for sure he is watching the show."

Cowell underwent a six-hour surgery, which included having a metal rod placed in his back, after an electric bike accident at his Malibu, California, home.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.