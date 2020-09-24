'America's Got Talent' Crowns Season 15 Champion In Inspiring Live Finale -- See Who Won the Grand Prize!

*CAUTION: Spoilers ahead!

After a truly unique and unprecedented season -- and one of the most touching, life-affirming finals in the history of the show -- America's Got Talent crowned a new champion on Wednesday.

It all came down to the Top 10, which included singers, acrobats and even a spoken word poet, who all beat the odds to make it this far -- but only one could win the $1,000,000 and special show in Las Vegas.

After a fun night of big celebrity cameos and memorable performances, host Terry Crews had to cut the Top 10 down to the Final 5. The stars who made the cut included 11-year-old singer Roberta Battaglia, poet Brandon Leake, country duo Broken Roots, aerialist Alan Silva and songstress Cristina Rae. This meant the AGT journey came to an end for singers Archie Williams, Kenadi Dodds and Daneliya Tuleshova, as well as the acrobatic dance trio the Bello Sisters and the dance duo BAD Salsa.

After Silva came in 5th, and Battaglia ending up in 4th, the whole season came down to Leake, Rae and Broken Roots. Finally, after all the votes were counted, Crews announced the season's grand champion...

... spoken word poet Brandon Leake!

"Thank you so much, America!" the artist screamed triumphantly, as he celebrated becoming not only the first poet to win the grand prize -- but to ever compete on the show.

Broken Roots were the season 15 runners-up, while a tearful Rae came in third.

Before the final results were read and the new winner was revealed, the hour-long grand finale featured the 10 finalists performing with celebrities and past AGT acts.

The episode opened with a musical performance from Usher, and included appearances from OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder -- who sang a duet with Rae -- and Bishop Briggs, who performed alongside a high-flying daredevil act featuring Silva and the danger duo Deadly Games, who previously competed on AGT.

Singer Ava Max came out to sing alongside Tuleshova, a 14-year-old powerhouse vocalist. Later, fan-favorite Williams was brought to tears, first by getting a chance to sing with his musical hero, gospel singer Marvin Winans, and then by a video message from Meghan Markle! Even Blake Shelton came out to team up with Broken Roots for a cover of his hit single "God's Country."

One of the night's most touching moments came when all the finalists came together to sing "Lean On Me" as an inspiring tribute to the iconic Bill Withers, who died in March at the age of 81.

