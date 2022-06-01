'American Ninja Warrior' Season 14 First Look Includes a Proposal and Teen Competitors (Exclusive)

American Ninja Warrior is coming back, and it's shaping up to be more exciting than ever before!

In this exclusive first look at season 14, sideline reporter Zuri Hall joins hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila to break down what fans can expect from the brand new season.

First and foremost, there are some new wacky and wonderful obstacles that the competitors will be facing, including the Despica-balls -- moving spheres made to look like the minions from the Despicable Me franchise that contestants will have to run over.

Additionally, there's a carnival-themed set of obstacles that will challenge players to maneuver a ball into a slot while hanging above the ground. Like so many of the American Ninja Warrior challenges, the new additions are mind-bending and thrilling.

However, for Iseman, the most interesting thing about the show -- more so than the obstacles or challenges themselves -- are the contestants and their journeys.

"For me, without a doubt, it's about the stories," Iseman shared. And it seems like this season will have quite a few big storybook moments -- including a marriage proposal!

Additionally, some teen competitors will be hitting the course this season, and Gbajabiamila says he was blown away by what he saw them accomplish.

"What these kids are doing is extraordinary," the host marveled. "These kids, they find the tools to deal with that kind of pressure."

Fans will get a chance to check out how all the contestants deal with the pressure of the obstacle course when season 14 of American Ninja Warrior kicks off Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.