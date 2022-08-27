'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Says 'I Seriously Need Help' Amid Hospitalization

Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz, the winner of American Idol in 2020, revealed on Instagram that she was hospitalized and that she "seriously" needed help.

Diaz initially revealed her hospitalization stay Wednesday when she posted in an Instagram Story, "Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital." Then, on Friday, Diaz again took to her Instagram story and thanked everyone for the prayers. She added, "I'm doing much better now."

It's unclear what illness landed her in the hospital. But she may have offered a bit of a clue when she also shared a snap of a weight scale, followed by the text, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."

Samantha Diaz / Instagram

Samantha Diaz / Instagram

Again, it's unclear what medical condition led to Diaz being hospitalized. She later took to her Instagram Story again and posted video of motivational quotes, one of which included, "When you can't control what's happening to you, control how you respond to it. That's where your power is." That Story was followed by a screenshot of a bible verse.

Diaz had a marvelous run during season 4 of the singing competition show on ABC, whose cameras followed her around her home in the projects in New York where she lived with her grandmother, Elizabeth.

Diaz, who made her living singing in subways, impressed Idol judges during her Washington, D.C. audition after singing "You Say" by Lauren Daigle. She belted out Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and Andra Day's "Rise Up" in the finale, beating out Arthur Gunn for the top crown.