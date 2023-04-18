'American Idol' Contestant Who Dropped Out of Top 26 Revealed -- And He Has a Famous Dad

During Monday's episode ofAmerican Idol, host Ryan Seacrest announced that one contestant had left the competition.

"Now recently, one of the top 26 decided to bow out of the competition so we turned to the judges' first alternate," Seacrest shared, introducing returning performer, 16-year-old Paige Anne.

But viewers were curious about which singer left the competition after the show didn't announce or feature the artist.

The singer in question is 19-year-old California-based musician Beckett.

Beckett, whose full name is Beckett McDowell, is the son of actor Malcolm McDowell and his wife, Kelley Kuhr.

Early Tuesday morning, Beckett took to his Instagram to confirm online speculation that he competed on Idol despite the show not featuring any of his performances.

"To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26," Beckett wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding up a golden Idol ticket. "I'm not going to say why I didn't decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice. I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition."

Speculation first began when the show shared a group pic of judge Katy Perry with the top 26 that seemingly featured Beckett.

Beckett is not the first child of a celebrity to drop out of this season's competition. Earlier in the season, Kaya Stewart, the daughter of Eurythmics performer Dave Stewart, left the show during Hollywood week after she fell sick and didn't feel she could give a good performance.

