'American Idol' Alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Expecting First Child Together

Congrats to Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner! The American Idol alums are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, ET confirms.

The news comes two years after the singers met as contestants on Idol in 2018. They got engaged in March 2019, and married last October. Barrett, 20, and Foehner, 24, happily confirmed their pregnancy on Instagram on Sunday.

"And then there were three... Psalm 127:3 ✨👶🏼🎀 #babyfoehner," she wrote on Instagram.

Foehner wrote in his post, "I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can’t possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl! Praise the Lord our God! #babyfoehner 'Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.

Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.' Psalms 127:3-5."

It's been an exciting time for the couple, as Barrett released her debut album, Goldmine, in June. She told ET at the time that the record's release was "emotional" for her.

"It's exciting mostly, but it also makes me feel so blessed and grateful for the journey that brought me to this place. I'm getting to put my music out into the world the way that I envisioned and hoped it would be when I was little, and that is a total dream come true," she said, explaining how Foehner helped bring the album to life.

"Cade was a huge part of my album inspiration as well as a part of making the album," Barrett revealed. "He cut guitar solos and parts all throughout so it’s made this project all the more special getting to do this with him. I've been writing for the past two years, so our love story kind of unfolded while the album did, and you'll definitely hear that on songs like 'Hall of Fame' and my new single, 'The Good Ones.'"

The couple has been quarantining at their home in Nashville and with Foehner's family in Texas -- and Barrett said she thought the time together has strengthened their marriage.

"Quarantine has been really good for us on a personal level and for our marriage," she said. "Being able to take time together to slow down and soak in everything that's happened over the last year or two has been wonderful. I'm grateful every day that he's my partner in life."

See more in the video below.