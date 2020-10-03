'American Horror Story' Actor Harry Hains' Cause of Death Revealed

Australian actor Harry Hains' cause of death has been revealed.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office announced that Hains died of fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

In January, Hains' mother, Jane Badler, shared on social media that the actor had died.

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," she captioned a series of photos of Hains. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life."



She also added that there will be a service for her son at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

Hains had guest roles on several shows, including a 2015 episode of American Horror Story, a 2019 episode of The OA and a 2019 episode of Sneaky Pete.

Badler also shared a photo of Hains on her Instagram Story, writing, "My beautiful poetic boy... forever young."

Jane Badler/Instagram Story

Hains was also a model and a musician, who performed under the name Antiboy.