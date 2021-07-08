'American Horror Stories' Trailer Teases New, Star-Studded Anthology and Return of Rubber Man

The terrifying world of American Horror Story is expanding with an all-new, weekly anthology series, American Horror Stories. Ahead of its anticipated debut, FX released the first full-length trailer, teasing a star-studded season and the return of… Rubber Man.

Premiering with two installments on July 15, each episode will feature a different horror story and star a mix of American Horror Story alumni, such as Billie Lourd , John Carol Lynch, Matt Bomer , and Naomi Grossman, alongside several franchise newcomers, including Aaron Tveit, Dyllon Burnside, Kaia Gerber , Kevin McHale, Paris Jackson and Danny Trejo as Santa Claus.

While Evan Peters is not officially listed among the many, many stars set to appear in the first season, the brief appearance of what looks to be Rubber Man in the trailer makes us wonder if he’ll make a surprise cameo. Since first appearing in AHS season 1, Murder House, the character has been portrayed by Peters, Dylan McDermott, Zachary Quinto and Cody Fern.