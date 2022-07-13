'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Stars Alicia Silverstone and More: Watch the Creepy Trailer

Ahead of its debut on July 21, FX also shared a trailer, giving fans a closer look at the what’s to come in the episodic anthology as it tells frightening new nightmares each week. And based on the footage, there are creepy dollhouses, masked murders, ancient hauntings, ghosts in bathtubs and serial killers trying to ruin everyone’s good time.

“There’s not a serial killer that’s going to stop me from doing my thing,” says scream queen Bella Thorne, who is no stranger to the horror genre.

Executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, season 2 also welcomes back plenty of AHS alumni, including Cameron Cowperthwaite, Cody Fern, Denis O'Hare, Derrick Aguis, Gabourey Sidibe, Genevieve Aitken, Max Greenfield and Nico Greetham.

Rounding out the featured cast are Anthony De La Torre, Houston Jax Towe, Kristine Froseth, Kyanna Simone, Kyla Drew Simmons, Madison Iseman, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott and Sara Silva.

American Horror Stories season 2 will premiere July 21 on Hulu, with new episodes debuting weekly on the streaming platform.