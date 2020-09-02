America Ferrera Says She 'Loves Her Pregnant Body' (Exclusive)

America Ferrera is glowing at the Oscars.

The Superstore star lovingly cradled her baby bump on the red carpet of the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday afternoon, where she and husband Ryan Piers Williams stayed close together as they smiled for photographers.

Ferrera, who voices warrior princess Astrid in the Oscar-nominated animated film How to Train Your Dragon 3, looked like a Grecian goddess in a custom red pleated chiffon gown with tiered shoulders by Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition. The gold headband is a tribute to her native tribe in Honduras.

Ferrera is expecting her second child with Piers Williams, revealing that she is in her second trimester. She spoke about her pregnancy journey the second time around.

"It's different," she told ET's Kevin Frazier on the Oscars red carpet. "It's easier in that you kind of know what to expect, but different because every pregnancy is different."

The 35-year-old actress said she's not as nervous as she awaits her second child, but other questions are swirling around in her head. "But then you're like, 'What's it going to be like with two kids?' Who knows!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ferrera opened up about getting ready for Hollywood's biggest night, while also celebrating her pregnancy.

"I happen to love my pregnant body. I mean, the first time I was pregnant I was being in my body in a totally different way and it feels wonderful to celebrate that," she said. "For tonight, I wanted to say farewell to my character Astrid, so I definitely sort of wanted a warrior queen vibe. But the headband I'm wearing is actually inspired by the warriors of my own indigenous tribe in Honduras."

Earlier in the day, Ferrera shared the significant meaning behind her Oscar gown, writing on Instagram, "#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid. Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."

Ferrera and Piers Williams are parents to a 1-year-old son, Sebastian.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards is live coast-to-coast Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

