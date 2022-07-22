Amber Rose Searches for Her Childhood Best Friend in 'Intervention' Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Amber Rose is headed home -- with a heavy heart. On Monday's season finale of A&E's Intervention, the model and television personality searches for her missing childhood best friend, and ET has the exclusive first look at her emotional trip home.

In the sneak peek, Rose returns to South Philadelphia, where she grew up alongside her friend, Tina.

"It's my hometown, this is where I grew up," Rose tells the cameras from the car as she pulls through a green light at night. "But all in all this isn't a vacation for me."

Instead, Rose's sole mission is to find Tina, who has gone missing in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to A&E, the area is "home to the largest open air drug market on the east coast," and Tina has struggled with addiction to fentanyl and cocaine for years.

Rose explains that she's remained in contact with Tina since childhood, but her friend ceased communication when Rose stopped lending her money a while ago. Since then, Rose has struggled to monitor Tina's whereabouts, as she goes long stretches without being seen by her family or friends.

On Monday's season closer, the first step will be to find Tina. The second, and more difficult one, is to encourage her to accept and get help.

"If Tina doesn't say yes, the rate she's going she’s not going to make it," Rose says. "The next time I come to Philly, it's going to be for her funeral."

In the episode, Rose enlists the help of Tina's family for help, along with a local private detective, and interventionist Michael Gonzalez. Together, they search throughout Kensington in hopes of saving Tina's life.

"Kensington is a jungle," Rose says. "I can’t believe my friend is out there right now."

The season finale of Intervention airs Monday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E Network.

