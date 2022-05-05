Amber Heard Testifies to Thinking 'This Is How I Die' During Alleged Johnny Depp Attack

Amber Heard has alleged a number of violent attacks at the hands of Johnny Depp, but the one that stood out Thursday stemmed from an incident that she claims had her thinking, "This is how I die."

The London Fields star recalled near the end of her second day on the witness stand on Thursday an alleged December 2015 incident, in which she claimed Depp's violent rage was so out of control she thought to herself, "He is going to kill me and he won't even have realized it."

It's unclear what triggered the alleged fight, but Heard testified that Depp ultimately chased her and yelled at her while she threw things at him to keep him away from her.

Heard claimed she ran upstairs to get away from the actor but alleges he caught her and grabbed her by the hair and dragged her by her hair rest of the way up the staircase. She claimed a shoving match ensued and, at one point, that Depp shoved her so hard she fell over a chaise lounge and hit her head against a brick wall, to which Depp allegedly snickered, "You really wanna go, tough guy?"

The actress also claimed Depp head-butted her on the nose, and she felt immediate pain. Heard testified she remembers thinking, "Why did Johnny head butt me? He had his hands free and he could have slapped me again. Why did he have to head butt me?"

Heard testified she told Depp that night she was leaving him for good. This, according to Heard, enraged Depp, who Heard claims grabbed her and threw her onto the bed where he allegedly proceeded to pummel the back of her head with his fists as he screamed "I fu**ing hate you, I fu**ing hate you" with each blow. Heard claimed she remembers she stopped screaming because she couldn't breathe anymore, and that's when she remembered thinking, "This is how I die."

The 36-year-old actress said she remembered waking up the next day realizing the bed on which Depp allegedly beat her had broken from the alleged violence that occurred the night prior. Heard claimed a nurse arrived later that day to perform a concussion exam. She claimed her nose was broken and there was blood coming from her scalp after Depp allegedly ripped out her hair.

The jury was then shown photos purportedly showing Heard's broken nose, busted lip and bruise on her face as well as a lump of blonde hair on the floor.

Additionally, Heard claimed she soon after made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon to promote The Danish Girl and, in order to cover up the injuries, her hair and makeup team took care of it.

Heard said the plan was to spend Christmas in the Bahamas with Depp with his children. She ultimately decided to proceed with those plans despite the alleged fight. But, according to Heard, the violent pattern continued on the island when Depp started drinking again.

She pointed to a particular incident in which she claimed Depp nodded off and spilled wine onto her lap. She claimed she jumped up and confronted Depp, whose son, Jack, was also nearby. Heard claimed she went to the bedroom to change her pants and Depp followed behind her, allegedly slamming her against the wall and holding her by the neck. She claimed Depp told her, "I will fu**ing kill you if you ever speak to me in that embarrassing way in front of my kids ever again." She claims the assault didn't end there.

Heard claimed that, after going into the restroom, Depp followed her again and slammed her against the wall, only this time she claims he grabbed her vagina, shoved his fingers and said, "You think you're tough like a man now?" Heard claims she ran out of the house and made it to the driveway, where she claims Depp grabbed her by the hair and hit her in the face.

She claims that, at that point, two people who worked on the island approached the scene and separated them.

Among other claims Heard made on the witness stand -- Depp cheated on her. She claimed Depp passed out one night with his iPad open and she's alleged to have uncovered a text message exchange he had with another woman. Heard claimed the texts were to a woman Depp had an on-and-off relationship with, and that text messages were timestamped to show they came after their wedding in February.

Heard also claimed that, during a separate fight at one of Depp's penthouses, she punched Depp in the face out of fear he was going to hit and push her sister, Whitney, down a set of stairs. Heard claimed Whitney stepped between them during one of their many blowout fights. After she punched him, Heard claimed Depp laughed and lunged at her before security stepped in.

In a statement to ET, Depp's spokesperson said Heard "did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination." The spokesperson added, "While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made."

"His truth -- the truth -- is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented," the spokesperson continued. "The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony."

Heard's spokesperson subsequently released a statement to ET on Thursday in response to the statement from Depp's spokesperson: "As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor."

"They boast that Mr. Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct," the statement shared. "One of Ms. Heard’s disappointments is Mr. Depp’s inability to distinguish fact from fiction – a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team. That same team is so panicked they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced."

"Small wonder Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings – as he could not in the UK trial - and, instead he doodles and snickers," the statement added. "Mr. Depp’s behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim."

For more on the ongoing case, check out the links below. The court will take a break from May 6-13, and will resume on May 16.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.