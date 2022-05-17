Amber Heard Denies Johnny Depp Got Her 'Aquaman' Role and Claims Part Was Reduced Amid Legal Battle

While under cross-examination, Amber Heard denied Johnny Depp got her the role in Aquaman while adding that it was her successful audition that landed her the part.

Heard took the witness stand on Tuesday, and during a tense cross-examination by Depp's defense attorney, Camille Vasquez, the actress seemed perplexed after Vasquez asked Heard point-blank, "Mr. Depp got you that role in Aquaman didn't he?"

The 36-year-old actress responded saying, "Excuse me?" prompting Vasquez to repeat the question.

"No, Ms. Vasquez. I got myself that role by auditioning. That's how that works," Heard shot back.

Vasquez then pivoted to quoting Depp once telling Heard, "Your jealousy is so tragic." Heard said Depp did, in fact, say that to her.

Building from that quote, Vasquez asked Heard, "You were the jealous one in this relationship weren't you, Ms. Heard?"

Heard responded, "I think he was indicating I was jealous of his career," prompting Vasquez to accuse Heard of twisting it around to now say Depp was the jealous one. "Johnny's always been very jealous. When I worked, when I did anything. Yes, he's always been jealous." Heard has accused Depp of being jealous a number of times while on the witness stand.

The topic of Aquaman also came up when Heard took the witness stand on Monday. Asked about the sequel, Heard testified she "fought really hard to stay in the movie" after "the communication stopped" between her and Warner Bros. following Depp's attorney calling Heard's abuse claims in a Washington Post op-ed a "hoax." That op-ed resulted in Depp filing a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard.

Heard testified that they "didn't want to include me in the film," and though she ultimately remained in the sequel, she claimed it was a "very pared down version of that role."

"I was given a script, and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character -- without giving any spoilers away -- you know, there's two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They didn't, yeah, they just removed a bunch out."

Heard, who plays the female lead character Mera, said she was paid $2 million for the Aquaman sequel. That role would be her third and final as Mera after playing her in the 2017 film Justice League and then again in 2018's Aquaman.

The sequel hits theaters in March 2023.