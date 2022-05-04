Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Did a Cavity Search on Her: 'I Just Wanted It to Be Over'

Amber Heard made a number of damning allegations against Johnny Depp on the first day she took the witness stand, including that the actor allegedly performed a cavity search on her in search of his drugs.

The 36-year-old actress claimed the alleged incident unfolded in May 2013 while the then-couple and a group of friends were at a fancy trailer park in a California desert. She claimed the group proceeded to take "laughy" drugs but, according to her testimony, the night took a violent turn when Depp allegedly accused her of stealing his cocaine.

Heard claimed the fight happened inside one of the trailers, where she alleged Depp started smashing things, screaming at her and accusing her of cheating on him. She claimed that, at one point, she went into the restroom, and Depp soon followed. After exiting the bathroom, Heard claims that's when Depp accused her of taking his cocaine.

"It became clear he was looking for something," Heard testified. "I went into the bathroom and as I came out he asked me, 'Where it is?' And how long I’ve been hiding it. I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He says, 'You know what I’m f**king talking about. Be honest with me. Where are you hiding it?' And he makes to look into the bathroom. I gestured into the bathroom. What am I hiding and where am I going to hide it?"

Heard claimed that, while standing in the hallway area outside the bathroom, Depp started patting her down.

"He ripped my dress, the top part of my dress," she alleged. "I had just dyed this thing pink. He's grabbing my breasts, he’s touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off." It's at this point during her testimony that Heard began choking back tears.

"He proceeds to do a cavity search," she claimed. "He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke. I was wondering how I, somebody who didn’t do cocaine and was against it, that was in and of itself causing problems in the relationship. He was insinuating [I was hiding it]. He was telling me, 'We are going to conduct a cavity search.' Like, just shoved his fingers inside me. I just stood there staring at the stupid light. I didn’t know what to do. I just stood there. While he did that. He twisted his fingers around. I didn’t say stop or anything."

Heard also grew emotional during the early part of her testimony when she recalled the first time she claimed Depp slapped her across the face after she laughed at one of his tattoos on his arms.

"And I laughed," she said, growing emotional. "I laughed because I didn't know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke. I just stared at him kind of laughing still, thinking that he was going to start laughing too to tell me it was a joke, but he didn’t. He said, 'You think it’s so funny. You think you’re a funny b**ch,' and he slapped me again."

The actress further alleged that Depp would go on to slap her several more times, the last of which she claims knocked her violently to the ground.

The court went into recess Wednesday evening and Heard is expected to resume her testimony on Thursday.