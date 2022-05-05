Amber Heard Alleges Johnny Depp Hated James Franco and Berated Her for Taking Movie With Him

Amber Heard took the witness stand for the second consecutive day on Thursday and claimed Johnny Depp hated James Franco, to the point that Depp allegedly berated -- and allegedly kicked -- her for taking a role in a film starring Franco.

The 36-year-old actress claimed that Depp was already suspicious that she and Franco had a thing going on after they filmed Pineapple Express. But things allegedly escalated to the point of violence after Heard accepted a role in the 2015 drama The Adderall Diaries, starring Franco, Ed Harris, Christian Slater, Timothée Chalamet and Cynthia Nixon. When the topic about Franco came up, Heard visibly struggled to detail the alleged incident.

"That's a nightmare," an emotional Heard said. "I wanted to do this independent film. I liked the story. I liked the character."

"He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco," she claimed. "He hated James Franco. He was already accusing me of doing things in the past since we had done Pineapple Express together.

Heard then detailed two alleged incidents in May 2014 -- the first happening over the phone while she was in New York City filming The Adderall Diaries and Depp was in Boston on location for the crime drama Black Mass. Heard testified that she told Depp, over the phone, about certain scenes involving Franco, which allegedly enraged Depp.

"He had already been upset with me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes I had [in The Adderall Diaries]," she claimed. "Any romantic scenes. I was accused of hiding information from him. I didn’t want the fight. I didn’t want the argument. I had to tiptoe around it. I did tell him on this occasion. So, he was upset with me, but he didn’t sound coherent so much on the phone. He was saying, 'How could you tell me this while I'm working?' Obviously, I couldn’t tell him any other time because we were filming. It was like I told him I was having an affair or something. He started to sound less connected to reality. Eventually he hangs up on me."

Heard then testified that she called Depp's assistant and got reassurances from the assistant that their plan could go on as scheduled, which was to board a plane for Boston to pick up Depp so they could all fly out to Los Angeles to celebrate Depp's daughter's birthday. Heard then described the second alleged incident after landing in Boston.

"SUV pulls up to the tarmac. He knows I'm on the plane waiting for him. For a very long time," Heard recalled. "He finally opens the door. I see how he gets out of the SUV. I could see how he was moving, because my life changed depending on what [substance] he was on. He comes straight up on me, glasses on, looking at me, sits down across from me. We have our [place settings] on the plane. He sat across from me."

Heard alleged that "at some point he asks me what's wrong with me, do I have something to tell him. I already know he’s drunk. He reeks of weed and alcohol. His breath smells so bad. I could anticipate there was a no-win situation here."

The actress said she moved slowly and tried to be polite, to no avail.

"He eventually went from asking me about how my kissing or sex scene went to what James Franco had done in the scene to being explicit about my body. He called me a go-getter. A slut," Head claimed. "Also, this is happening with security and assistants on the plane. I remember I felt ... I struggle to be able to tell how embarrassed I was."

Heard recalled getting up slowly and trying not to make the situation worse, when all of a sudden, she claims Depp "starts throwing things at me."

"Ice cubes. Utensils. Tells me how much of an embarrassment I am. Johnny follows me around. He slaps my face. And his friend is in our proximity. It didn’t hurt me, I just felt embarrassed because he did it in front of people. It was the first time it happened in front of somebody. He was screaming, calling me names," she alleged. "I get up slowly again. I just resolved to the front of the plane. He kicks the swiveling chair into my hip. He asked me, 'What are you going to do about it?' I just stare at him. I just wanted him to see me. I felt like there was a blackness in his eyes. It didn’t even feel like him."

She added that, as she was walking away, Depp allegedly told her to "hurry the f**k up."

"He tells me to hurry up again," she claimed. "I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me in the back. I fell on the floor, felt like I was looking at the floor of the plane for a long time. I didn’t know what to do. No one said anything. No one did anything. You could hear a pin drop on the plane. I was more embarrassed, and I didn’t know what to do about it. I just went to the back of the plane and didn’t know what to do about it. I spent the rest of the time just looking out the window."

Heard claimed Depp was in such bad shape on the plane, he demanded an oxygen tank from a flight attendant and that he "eventually started howling like an animal" before allegedly passing out in the bathroom. The courtroom then played recordings on the plane purportedly showing Depp making incoherent noises.

"I eventually started recording on my phone," Heard explained, "because I knew Johnny wouldn't remember what he had done."

Prior to this testimony, Heard had also detailed an incident in which Depp allegedly turned violent after they attended the Met Gala in 2014.

"He was accusing me of flirting and that’s how it started," she claimed. "We got back to the hotel room, Johnny shoves me, grabs me by the collarbone area below my neck… I think at that point while we were still in the living room. I shoved him back. He threw a bottle at me, missed me, and broke a chandelier. He shoves me down to the floor, he’s on top of me…at some point he slaps me in the face. At that time, I wasn’t sure if it was a broken nose…other than that, I was unscathed…I remember my nose being swollen."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.