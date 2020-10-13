Amazon Prime Day 2020: The Best Alo Yoga Deals

It's finally here! Amazon Prime Day has arrived and brought with it tons of deals on Alo Yoga apparel. This athlesiure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces, which are even more enticing when they're on sale. Score a deal or discount on all kinds of stylish leggings, sports bras, jackets, sweatshirts and more at the Prime Day sale, which runs from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.
Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on stylish activewear from Alo Yoga.
